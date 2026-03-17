W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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