FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,833 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 0.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.09% of FTAI Aviation worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after buying an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,012,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,140,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,649,000 after acquiring an additional 933,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 795,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.2%

FTAI opened at $236.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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