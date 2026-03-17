Members Trust Co Buys 33,915 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 18.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Members Trust Co owned 0.41% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $550,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,198,000 after buying an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after buying an additional 2,069,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,482,000 after buying an additional 1,911,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after buying an additional 1,607,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.