CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stake Boosted by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,005 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,012,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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