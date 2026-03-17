QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QNST. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

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QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

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QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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