Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Netflix were worth $210,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

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About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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