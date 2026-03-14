iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $105.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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