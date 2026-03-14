iSAM Funds UK Ltd Increases Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 279.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long?term returns from the sports platform. Read More.

Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long?term returns from the sports platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled plans to mark private?credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private?credit platform. Read More.

Management signaled plans to mark private?credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private?credit platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apollo?led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long?dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More.

Apollo?led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long?dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo?specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More.

Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo?specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class?action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More.

Multiple securities class?action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Portnoy, others) have issued notices/reminders about lead?plaintiff deadlines (May 1, 2026) and filed suits — the concentrated media/legal activity increases near?term headline risk and could pressure sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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