Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 916,094 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.52% of Atmos Energy worth $1,787,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 220.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 720,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,107,000 after acquiring an additional 495,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,965,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $189.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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