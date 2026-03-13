Certuity LLC Buys 6,046 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Certuity LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,470,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,669 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

