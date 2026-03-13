Capital World Investors Sells 37,206,374 Shares of Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,206,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Agilon Health were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agilon Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilon Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 132,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilon Health from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilon Health from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Agilon Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

