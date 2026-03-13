Insider Selling: Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Director Sells $1,011,213.45 in Stock

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) Director Richard Jeffery Dean sold 57,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $1,011,213.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 557,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,351.05. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northpointe Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPB opened at $17.78 on Friday. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.51.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Northpointe Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Northpointe Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth $9,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 136,490 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

Featured Articles

