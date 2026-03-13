Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $297,000 Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ

Eschler Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,723 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 624.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210,570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,200,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $61.20.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

