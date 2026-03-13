Jared Isaacman Purchases 43,827 Shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 43,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $2,005,085.25. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,540,760.25. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Jared Isaacman acquired 45,693 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,724.19.

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $6,627,721.34.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $43.88 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 148.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

