Matthew Flake Sells 20,613 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 20,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,477.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,812,422.70. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Q2 Price Performance
Shares of QTWO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Q2
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.
