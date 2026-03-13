Matthew Flake Sells 20,613 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 20,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,477.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,812,422.70. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

