Insider Selling: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Treasurer Sells $1,277,259.00 in Stock

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EHC opened at $100.34 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

