FB Financial Corporation $FBK Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1,205.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,511 shares during the quarter. FB Financial makes up about 0.7% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $510,510.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,609.04. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FBK opened at $50.99 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

