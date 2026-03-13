Certuity LLC Acquires 90,624 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 564.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canerector Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: South Korea pledged $350 billion in U.S. investments — a potential tailwind for U.S. exports and heavyweight S&P 500 sectors that VOO tracks. This kind of capital could support broad market demand over time. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $612.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

