EVR Research LP Takes $5.87 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,010,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. TechTarget accounts for about 3.5% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TechTarget by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting TechTarget
Here are the key news stories impacting TechTarget this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market rally after earnings — some outlets report TTGT jumped sharply ( ~24% intraday ) as investors cheered results and signs the Informa merger is gaining traction, driving optimism about revenue scale and future profitability. Why Informa TechTarget Stock Jumped 24% Thursday Morning
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year revenue met guidance — Informa TechTarget reported 2025 GAAP revenue of $486.8M (combined basis ~$490.4M), which management says was consistent with guidance and supports the combined-company growth story. Informa TechTarget Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Improving EBITDA — coverage notes stronger EBITDA/adjusted profitability despite revenue execution challenges, a constructive signal for investors focused on margin recovery and cash generation going forward. TechTarget Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buys and visible demand — filings/coverage show recent insider purchases and material YoY revenue growth (~40% in Q4), which support confidence in the combined business momentum. TechTarget Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate calendar update — board set the 2026 annual meeting for June 11 and updated proposal deadlines; procedural but relevant for governance/activism watchers. TechTarget Sets 2026 Annual Meeting
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts posted — multiple transcripts are available for investors who want management’s tone and forward commentary (useful but informational). TTGT Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and loss metrics — Q4 GAAP EPS missed expectations (reported around -$0.13 vs. positive/consensus estimates), with a net loss and negative margins; these headline misses keep downside risk for sentiment and valuations. TechTarget Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut — Lake Street reduced its price target from $10 to $8 (still a buy), signaling lower near?term conviction on upside even as the rating remains positive. Lake Street Capital Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Cash and margin pressure highlighted — some reports flag falling operating cash and wider losses despite revenue growth, which increases near?term execution risk until synergies or margin improvement materialize. Q4 Financial Details and Cash Trends
TechTarget Trading Up 8.0%
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.48). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 207.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.
The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.
