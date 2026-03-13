EVR Research LP Takes $5.87 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,010,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. TechTarget accounts for about 3.5% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TechTarget by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $15.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.48). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 207.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

