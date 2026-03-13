Certuity LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Certuity LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 163.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $193.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.09. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.