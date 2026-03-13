Eaton Cambridge Inc. Has $34.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 12.0% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,346,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,240,000 after buying an additional 5,476,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,594,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,990,000 after acquiring an additional 683,665 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

