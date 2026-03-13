American Vanguard Corporation $AVD Shares Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP raised its position in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the quarter. American Vanguard accounts for approximately 1.2% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 15.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. American Vanguard Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.

The company’s product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.

