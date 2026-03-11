NCP Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

NCP Inc. raised its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for 6.3% of NCP Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NCP Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 126.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. New Street Research raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.73, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.