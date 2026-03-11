Monolith Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Monolith Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle comprises about 3.6% of Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monolith Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Atour Lifestyle worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 986.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,290,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after buying an additional 2,079,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 11,289.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,390,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 1,378,476 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth approximately $29,259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,381,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 877,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,627,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CLSA started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

