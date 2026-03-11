Legal & General Group Plc Has $504.42 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871,028 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $504,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,432,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,957,000 after purchasing an additional 960,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,395,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,209,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,188,000 after acquiring an additional 794,674 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,318,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5%

DB stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

