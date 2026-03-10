Nik Jhangiani Sells 27,786 Shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total value of £416,790.
Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Nik Jhangiani sold 19,871 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total transaction of £298,065.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Nik Jhangiani bought 9 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,784 per share, for a total transaction of £160.56.
- On Monday, January 12th, Nik Jhangiani bought 9 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,639 per share, with a total value of £147.51.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Nik Jhangiani bought 9 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,604 per share, for a total transaction of £144.36.
Diageo Stock Down 0.4%
Diageo stock traded down GBX 6 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,515. The company had a trading volume of 22,044,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,233,004. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,491 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,219.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,681.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,754.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.
With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.
To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.
