Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £16,012.50 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Anne Wade purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,050 per share, for a total transaction of £16,012.50.

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 189 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,316. The company had a trading volume of 456,007,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,413.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.94. The company has a market capitalization of £35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,160.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

