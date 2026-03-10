Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Insider Buys $179,386.56 in Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Hill acquired 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,840. The trade was a 13.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amrize Stock Up 1.6%
NYSE:AMRZ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.
Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amrize
Institutional Trading of Amrize
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter worth $929,333,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $622,085,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $615,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,404,000.
About Amrize
Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amrize
- Why this rare resource setup is catching early attention
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- 3 times the government seized private wealth (Are we next?)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.