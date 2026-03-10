Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Insider Buys $179,386.56 in Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Hill acquired 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,840. The trade was a 13.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrize Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:AMRZ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter worth $929,333,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $622,085,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $615,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,404,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

