QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 30 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 30 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 511 per share, for a total transaction of £153.30.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, February 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 485 per share, with a total value of £194.

On Friday, January 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 2.6%

LON:QQ traded up GBX 13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 516. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.27. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 292.20 and a one year high of GBX 491.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 585 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QQ

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.