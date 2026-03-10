Morgan Stanley Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $303.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.18.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.28. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $333.86. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.