Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 5,999 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,151,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after buying an additional 305,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,808,000 after buying an additional 225,078 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $781.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $770.83 and a 200 day moving average of $690.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price objective for the company. Evercore raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.27.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

