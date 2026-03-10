Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

