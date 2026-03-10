Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 7,048 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $545.88 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.18 and a 52-week high of $552.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

