FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period.
- Positive Sentiment: VOO edged up in pre-market trading following comments from President Donald Trump that supported markets, producing a modest uptick in demand. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 3/10/2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: American Century Companies disclosed an increase in its VOO holdings (adds demand for the ETF). American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Positive Sentiment: S&P index rebalancing news (Vertiv to join the S&P 500) typically triggers mechanical buying by S&P 500 trackers around the reconstitution date, which can bring incremental flows into VOO. Vertiv Stock Jumps 8% After S&P 500 Inclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: Educational/positioning pieces remind investors of VOO’s scale and mechanics (index tracking, composition, fees), which is useful for long-term holders but unlikely to move price immediately. 3 Things Every Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Investor Needs to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/ETF-focused commentary about using Vanguard ETFs to hedge or prepare for a crash is thematic and may influence flows over time but doesn’t create immediate directional pressure. 3 Unstoppable Vanguard ETFs I’m Stocking Up On Right Now to Prepare for a Market Crash
- Negative Sentiment: S&P 500 finished at its lowest close of 2026 on March 9, extending a pullback and capping a negative week — this overall market weakness pressures VOO given its direct S&P 500 exposure. S&P 500 Snapshot: Lowest Close of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and Middle East tensions sparked risk-off flows and pushed S&P 500 futures toward key technical levels (200-day MA), creating short-term selling pressure for VOO. S&P 500 Index: Futures Eye 200-Day MA Today as Oil Surge Hits Risk Appetite
- Negative Sentiment: Early-week futures plunged on escalating geopolitical risks and oil moves, which drove pre-market weakness and prompted intraday volatility in broad-market ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge As Oil Prices Jump, Trump Dismisses ‘Short Term’ Spike—Hims & Hers, Ovintiv, Uniqure In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines (US-Iran tensions, CPI risk, earnings) are keeping volatility elevated and weighing on investor risk appetite, a headwind for broad-market ETFs. Top S&P 500 Index news this week: US-Iran war, US CPI, Oracle earnings and more
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
