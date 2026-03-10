FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $623.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $834.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

