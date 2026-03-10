Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350.20 and last traded at GBX 351.60, with a volume of 698426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.20.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 403.22.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems.

