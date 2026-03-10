Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,624 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

