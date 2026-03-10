Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,624 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nissan partnership — Nissan will partner with Uber on self?driving technology, which could accelerate vehicle supply and OEM relationships for Uber’s AV roadmap and lower capital/intake risk as Uber scales autonomous offerings. Nissan to partner with Uber on self-driving technology
- Positive Sentiment: Autonomous + air mobility expansion — Uber launched Uber Autonomous Solutions and is preparing Uber Air with Joby eVTOL deployments (starting in Dubai), extending addressable market beyond human drivers and potentially lifting long?term revenue mix and margins. Uber Expands Autonomous And Air Taxi Services As Valuation Signals Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional support & strategy visibility — Uber presented strategy at the Morgan Stanley conference and remains a large holding for Pershing Square/Bill Ackman, which can bolster investor confidence and reduce perceived governance risk. Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Outlines Its Strategic Vision at Morgan Stanley Conference
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish commentary — Jim Cramer publicly called Uber a long?term winner, which can support retail demand and narrative momentum. Jim Cramer on Uber: “I Think This Is a Company That’s Taking Over the World”
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts note Uber trades at a discount to peers, prompting value arguments, but raise robotaxi competition and regulatory risk as offsets — mixed case for new buyers. Is UBER’s Cheap Valuation Reason Enough to Invest in the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Safety and product adjustments — Uber is expanding a female?driver option in the U.S. to address assault concerns; may help retention/PR but highlights underlying safety headwinds. Uber expands female driver option in the US amid mounting assault cases
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability but muted multiple — Coverage asks why stock hasn’t rerated despite profitability; market skepticism about sustainability and growth mix may cap upside. Uber is finally profitable. So why is the stock still going nowhere?
- Negative Sentiment: Robotaxi competition — Rapid Waymo robotaxi expansion is cited as accelerating AV disruption and crowding the rideshare market, a direct competitive threat to Uber’s driver and AV plans. How autonomous vehicles are disrupting the rideshare economy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on UBER
Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies
In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%
UBER opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Why did Buffett really step down?
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.