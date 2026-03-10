Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Stagwell by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 49.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stagwell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

