Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,527 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $71,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Vertiv by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 100.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion creates forced institutional demand (mechanical ETF/index buying) and has already pushed the stock to multi?week/52?week highs — this is the primary near?term price driver. Read More.

S&P 500 inclusion creates forced institutional demand (mechanical ETF/index buying) and has already pushed the stock to multi?week/52?week highs — this is the primary near?term price driver. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals support the rally: recent quarter beat EPS expectations, management set FY26 guidance that implies continued growth, and Vertiv cites a large order backlog tied to AI/data?center power and cooling demand — providing revenue visibility beyond the index effect. Read More.

Fundamentals support the rally: recent quarter beat EPS expectations, management set FY26 guidance that implies continued growth, and Vertiv cites a large order backlog tied to AI/data?center power and cooling demand — providing revenue visibility beyond the index effect. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small quarterly dividend declared (annualized ~$0.25, ~0.1% yield; ex?dividend March 17). It marginally supports income?oriented holders but is not a material valuation driver.

Small quarterly dividend declared (annualized ~$0.25, ~0.1% yield; ex?dividend March 17). It marginally supports income?oriented holders but is not a material valuation driver. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated analyst/media coverage and inclusion on “AI/megatrend” lists are raising investor visibility and may sustain interest after the initial index buying. Read More.

Elevated analyst/media coverage and inclusion on “AI/megatrend” lists are raising investor visibility and may sustain interest after the initial index buying. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares (~$19M) in early March, cutting his stake by ~82%. Large insider sales can raise governance/conviction questions for some investors, though the S&P inclusion and institutional flows are likely the dominant near?term forces. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $264.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average is $177.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

