Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

