Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Head to Head Analysis

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A CorVel 11.23% 30.15% 17.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 CorVel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Legacy Education Alliance and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and CorVel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 N/A -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00 CorVel $895.59 million 3.06 $95.17 million $2.04 26.27

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorVel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CorVel beats Legacy Education Alliance on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

