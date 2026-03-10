Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 83,236 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,329,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.00% of Linde worth $4,431,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $483.62 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

