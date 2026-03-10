Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $141.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.