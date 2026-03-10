Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,939 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ETR opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.