Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1,657.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,979 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $88,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $974,446.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,444 shares of company stock worth $6,035,269. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

