Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $86,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Atle Fund Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.1% during the third quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 196,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.54.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.