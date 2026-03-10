Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 1,225,970 Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,225,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 65.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $165.30.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

