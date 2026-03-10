Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 15,922 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Xylem worth $55,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xylem by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

