Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $106,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

