Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Brian Savage Sells 1,127 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $35,692.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,646.38. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,060,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,978 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $143,533,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,304 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and FY?2026 guidance remain a tailwind — Teva posted an EPS and revenue beat for the most recent quarter and set FY?2026 EPS guidance of 2.570–2.770, with year?over?year revenue growth of ~11.4%. Those fundamentals help explain the stock’s strength today. MarketBeat TEVA coverage

Management presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference — a verbatim transcript of the presentation is available; investor focus will be on any pipeline updates, margin commentary or capital allocation remarks that could support the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (March 5 filings) — multiple executives sold shares at an average price of $31.67, including CEO Richard D. Francis (20,025 shares), EVP Richard Daniell (17,295), Placid Jover (14,150), Eric A. Hughes (9,533), Christine Fox (7,924) and Brian Savage (1,127). These disclosed sales reduce insider positions and may be read negatively by some investors; supporting SEC filings are available. Example SEC filing (CEO sale)

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

