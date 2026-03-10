Zacks Research Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. KB Home had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in KB Home by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

Featured Stories

